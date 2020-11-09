Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $319.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $327.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

