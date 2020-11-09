Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $173.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $162.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Tire from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $120.37.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

