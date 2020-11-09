Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.43.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $120.37 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.