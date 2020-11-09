Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Lowered to $0.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.