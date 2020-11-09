Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

