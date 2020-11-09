Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$255.00 at Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$256.27.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$242.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.76. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.4099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.