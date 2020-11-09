CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,711 shares of company stock worth $13,526,840. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

