Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.