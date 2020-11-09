Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Cars.com stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cars.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cars.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

