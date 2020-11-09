Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 30,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $5,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $210.00 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

