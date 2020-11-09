Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

SAVA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

