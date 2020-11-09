Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of CVCO opened at $195.00 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.55.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 232.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

