CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3,644.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CDW by 836.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $138.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

