Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.15.

TSE CG opened at C$13.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -21.36%.

In other Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

