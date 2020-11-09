Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Critical Analysis

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Martin Marietta Materials 14.38% 12.22% 6.48%

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and Martin Marietta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Marietta Materials 0 8 10 0 2.56

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.57%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $242.72, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Martin Marietta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.51 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.82 Martin Marietta Materials $4.74 billion 3.37 $611.90 million $9.74 26.30

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Centrus Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

