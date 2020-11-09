Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $9,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRL opened at $250.66 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,765 shares of company stock worth $8,151,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

