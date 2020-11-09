Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

