Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 191.18%. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

