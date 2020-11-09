Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

