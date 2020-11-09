CIBC Increases Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $9.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.08.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

