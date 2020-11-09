CIBC Lowers Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $19.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAGDF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $23.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

