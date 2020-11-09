CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 110,631 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,631 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

