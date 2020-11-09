CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 19,303 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,206 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,222,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $1,624,460.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,391,138. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $112.50 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

