CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,326.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,133.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

