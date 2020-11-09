CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.