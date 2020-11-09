CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,441 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Discovery by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Discovery by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Discovery by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.88 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

