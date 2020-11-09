CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

