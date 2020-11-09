CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Stitch Fix worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 417,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $870,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,154 shares of company stock worth $21,587,261 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

SFIX stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

