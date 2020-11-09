CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 185,408 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 185,408 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $193,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

