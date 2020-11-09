CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 211,257 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,257 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,902,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 134,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

