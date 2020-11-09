CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

HUM opened at $432.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.52 and its 200-day moving average is $399.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

