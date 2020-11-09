CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $18.18 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

CB stock opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

