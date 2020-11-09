CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

MRVL opened at $45.13 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.