CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.48% of Livent worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $108,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of LTHM opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Livent Co. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

