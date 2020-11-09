CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $21.30 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

TSCO opened at $140.45 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

