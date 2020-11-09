CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.