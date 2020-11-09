CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 223,150 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,772,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,372,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

