CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $214.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $216.06.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.