CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $27.48 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 208,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,254 shares of company stock worth $40,451,474. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

