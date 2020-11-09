CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,904 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $202.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

