CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 200,282 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Targa Resources worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599,915 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after buying an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,888,000 after buying an additional 787,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,669,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,708,000 after buying an additional 243,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

TRGP stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.