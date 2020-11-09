CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 50,017 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

