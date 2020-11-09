CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,914 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Etsy worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $146.28 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,121 shares of company stock worth $36,169,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

