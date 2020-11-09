CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $112.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $113.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.