CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,324 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FMC worth $22,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.66 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.