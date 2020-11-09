CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of PTC worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,624,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,055,000 after buying an additional 414,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PTC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PTC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,907,000 after buying an additional 95,709 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

