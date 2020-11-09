CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

