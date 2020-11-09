Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $141,512,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after buying an additional 401,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after buying an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $201.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,569 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.10.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

