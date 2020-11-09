Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $230.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Shares of W opened at $301.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,256 shares of company stock valued at $158,764,230 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

