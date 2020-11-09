ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLPT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.